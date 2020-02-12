Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores goal in loss
Malkin scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime defeat to the Lightning.
Malkin finds himself on a five-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 16 games in 2020. At his current pace, the Russian center could reach the 90-point mark for the fifth time in his NHL career. Malkin's return to greatness this season has been bolstered by the emergence of linemate Bryan Rust, who has already set career highs in goals (22) and points (45).
