Malkin scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It was a special game for both teams, as the Blackhawks honored the career of Marian Hossa in a pregame ceremony, while Malkin skated in his 1,000th regular-season game. Malkin would get the last laugh, netting a second-period tally to contribute to the Penguins' win. The 36-year-old has had an illustrious career to date with 452 goals and 714 assists. His tally Sunday gave him 20 points (eight goals, 12 helpers) in 19 contests this season, showing that he can still be productive. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven consecutive outings, amassing three goals and five helpers in that span.