Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores in third straight game
Malkin had the winning goal on the power play in a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Malkin has now scored in three straight games, and strings like these are a welcome reward for his owners. Malkin owners don't need to be told to ride his hot hand; his certain presence in the lineup makes this a "sit back and enjoy" situation for as long as he keeps it going.
