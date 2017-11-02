Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores in third straight game

Malkin had the winning goal on the power play in a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Malkin has now scored in three straight games, and strings like these are a welcome reward for his owners. Malkin owners don't need to be told to ride his hot hand; his certain presence in the lineup makes this a "sit back and enjoy" situation for as long as he keeps it going.

