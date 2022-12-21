Malkin tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Malkin got the Penguins on the board in the second period, beating Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot through traffic to even the score 1-1. The goal extends Malkin's point streak to nine games as he's logged three goals and 10 assists in that span. The 36-year-old center now has 11 goals and 22 assists through 32 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Good to go•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dealing with injury•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores winning goal vs. Dallas•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Big night on power play•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: In Tuesday's lineup•