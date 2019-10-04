Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores on power play
Malkin scored Pittsburgh's lone goal and registered four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.
Malkin found the net early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It's good to see the early production from Malkin, who is coming off a subpar 2018-19 campaign by his lofty standards with 21 goals (and 72 points) in 68 games. That represented the lowest goal-scoring output of his illustrious career.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs two helpers for Russia•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named assistant captain for Russia•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Great start to postseason•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will face Red Wings•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Closing in on return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.