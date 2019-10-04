Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores on the power play

Malkin scored Pittsburgh's lone goal and registered four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Malkin found the net early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It's good to see the early production from Malkin, who is coming off a subpar 2018-19 campaign by his lofty standards with 21 goals (and 72 points) in 68 games. That represented the lowest goal-scoring output of his illustrious career.