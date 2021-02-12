Malkin (eye) scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Malkin was a game-time decision heading into this one after battling eye irritation in practice, but Pittsburgh was certainly glad to have the star center in the lineup, as his goal tied the game with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation. The hulking Russian has a pedestrian three goals and four assists through 12 games, but he's starting to get on a roll, with a point in each of his last five games.