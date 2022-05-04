Malkin scored the game-winning goal in triple overtime and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 win over the Rangers.

Malkin ended the marathon battle with a tip in front 5:58 into the third overtime. Earlier in the night, he set up a Bryan Rust tap-in with a cross-crease pass on a 5-on-3. This was Malkin's third multi-point game in his last five outings since returning from a suspension.