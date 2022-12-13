Malkin found the back of the net in Monday's 2-1 win against Dallas.
Malkin provided the game-winning goal at 19:25 of the third period. That brings him up to nine goals and 29 points in 29 contests this season. The 36-year-old is on a six-game scoring streak, and has contributed a goal and nine points over that span.
