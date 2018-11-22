Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores with man advantage
Malkin tallied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-1 dismantling of Dallas.
Fantasy owners will breathe a sigh of relief as Malkin finally ends an eight-game goal drought -- though he has notched a point in five straight contests. The Russian center has secured nine of his 28 points this year with the man advantage and could see those numbers improve with the return of Sidney Crosby from a three-game absence.
