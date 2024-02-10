Malkin earned an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The future Hall of Famer has a point in six of his last seven games, but Pittsburgh is currently ranked 30th on the power play at 14.2 percent, which helps explain why Malkin hasn't marked the box score on the man advantage in over a month. Still, at 37 years old, Malkin finds himself with 16 goals, 25 assists and 12 power-play points through 48 games. These aren't earth-shattering numbers, but there still seems to be some gas left in the tank.