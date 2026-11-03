Malkin (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Golden Knights, per Penguins' studio host Dan Potash.

After recently missing a contest due to an illness, Malkin will log his second absence of the 2026-27 campaign with a lower-body injury. When healthy, the 40-year-old star has been excellent, posting six goals, 11 points and 27 shots on net across 13 outings this season. In his absence, Justin Brazeau is expected to make his season debut after recovering from a lower-body injury. Malkin's next chance to return to the lineup is Thursday's home clash against the Bruins.