Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to play against Leafs
Malkin (illness) is expected back in the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malkin was a last minute scratch against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday yet appears set to rejoin the lineup Thursday. The world-class center figures to not only retake his spot on the second line but also to slot back onto the No. 1 power-play unit. At his current pace, the Russian could push to get back over the 90-point mark before the close of the 2019-20 campaign.
