Malkin (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday versus Washington, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Malkin hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 25, but he's been a full participant over the Penguins' past two practices and stated Wednesday that he's ready to return. The 38-year-old has nine goals and 34 points in 47 appearances in 2024-25. Malkin will likely center the second line Saturday, which might result in Kevin Hayes moving out of the top six.