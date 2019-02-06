Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to travel with club

Malkin (upper body) will be on the Penguins' three-game road trip, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't go so far as to acknowledge whether Malkin would play during the next three games, the fact that the Russian center is making the trip bodes well for him to return soon. Once given the green light, Malkin will retake his spot on the second line and could find himself paired back up with Phil Kessel.