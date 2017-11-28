Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to travel with club

Malkin (upper body) will join his teammates on the road trip to Buffalo for Friday's tilt.

Malkin -- who has missed Pittsburgh's last four outings -- will have the benefit of a few extra days of rest in order to potentially return to the lineup. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed the center day-to-day in the interim. Fantasy owners are no doubt aware of the 2004 first-round pick's injury woes, but when healthy, he is nearly unstoppable as a point per game contributor.