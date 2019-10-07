Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Shifted to IR

Malkin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

No surprise here as Malkin is still expected to miss at least a month of action with a soft tissue injury in his leg. He and Nick Bjugstad (lower body) were moved to injured reserve to make room for Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino to be called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

