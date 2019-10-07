Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Shifted to IR
Malkin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
No surprise here as Malkin is still expected to miss at least a month of action with a soft tissue injury in his leg. He and Nick Bjugstad (lower body) were moved to injured reserve to make room for Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino to be called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Facing long-term absence•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Trips into boards•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores on power play•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs two helpers for Russia•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named assistant captain for Russia•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Great start to postseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.