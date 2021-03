Malkin (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Malkin will be required to miss at least four more games before returning to the lineup, meaning the April 8 matchup against the Rangers is his next chance to play. According to Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com, head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Malkin still hasn't started skating, so his timeline to return is cloudy. Jared McCann has been centering the second line in Malkin's place of late.