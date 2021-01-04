Malkin (elbow) skated without limitations during Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Malkin went under the knife in August to repair a left elbow injury. The 34-year-old center is back to full strength, centering a line with Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust to start training camp. Sidney Crosby (wrist) is also healthy, locking in the Penguins' top-six centers. Malkin posted a whopping 25 goals and 49 assists over just 55 games last season.