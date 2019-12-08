Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Sid-less domination continues

Malkin scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over Detroit.

Malkin has eight goals and 18 assists in just 19 games. Geno is a beast, but doubly so when Sidney Crosby is sidelined. Take every point you get right now. He's healthy and that's not always a given.

