Malkin (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warm-ups and will miss Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin had been practicing on a limited basis leading up to Sunday's series opener but apparently isn't healthy enough to give it a go. Jeff Carter will center the second line in his absence, while Malkin will turn his attention to healing up for Tuesday's Game 2.