Malkin (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warm-ups and will miss Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malkin had been practicing on a limited basis leading up to Sunday's series opener but apparently isn't healthy enough to give it a go. Jeff Carter will center the second line in his absence, while Malkin will turn his attention to healing up for Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes usual spot during practice•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Held out late as precaution•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tacks on helper Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Generates pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Return spoiled by Flyers•