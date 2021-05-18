Malkin (undisclosed) will not play Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The veteran center was a full participant in Monday's team practice but didn't participate in line rushes. Malkin has now missed three games and counting with the mystery issue and will again be a game-time decision ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.
