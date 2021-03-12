Malkin had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Malkin took a sweet little drop pass from Kasperi Kapanen in front of the net on a two-on-none early in the first, and tapped home the game's opening goal. He then nabbed a power-play helper on what stood as the game winner. Malkin is riding a six-game, nine-point streak (three goals, six assists) and inching closer to his normal, high-scoring pace. He now has 21 points in 26 games.