Malkin had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
He scored on a tap-in on the power play in the first period and then knotted the game 4-4 at the mid-point of the third. Malkin has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in a 49 games this season. He also has two, three-point games in his last three games. Hot is hot.
