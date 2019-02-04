Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Skates prior to practice
Malkin (upper body) took to the ice Monday ahead of the team's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide an update on Malkin's status for Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, but one figures he would need to join the team for the game-day skate in order to suit up. With the Russian sidelined, the Pens have utilized new addition Nick Bjugstad as the second-line center and will likely continue to do so until Geno is given the green light to return.
