Malkin (lower body) took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Malkin is still working his way back from his lower-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the Russian should retake his spot as the second-line center, which would bump Jeff Carter to either the third line or a wing role, as well as replacing either Jared McCann or Bryan Rust on the No. 1 power-play.