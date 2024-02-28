Malkin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Malkin has a helper in four straight games, an improvement from earlier in the month when he had one assists over six games. The 37-year-old's assist Tuesday was his first power-play point since Jan. 8, though the Penguins have struggled with the man advantage. Malkin is up to 45 points (13 on the power play) with 148 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances.