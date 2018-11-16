Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Snags two assists

Malkin garnered a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 defeat from the Lightning.

While he has three assists in his last two games, Malkin is bogged down in a six-game goal drought. With Sidney Crosby (upper body) sidelined, the Russian power forward is going to have to carry the scoring load for the Pens if they want to turn their season around. A trip to Ottawa to face a Senators squad allowing 4.05 goals per game this season could be what Geno needs to get back on track.