Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Sparks power play against Isles
Malkin picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
As per usual when Sidney Crosby (groin) is sidelined, Malkin is stepping up in a big way. The 33-year-old has four multi-point efforts in his last six games, and on the year he's compiled three goals and 11 points in 10 contests despite missing significant time with his own lower-body injury.
