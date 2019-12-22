Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Stays hot with helper
Malkin registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Malkin has stepped up big-time in the absence of Sidney Crosby (groin). The Russian star has amassed 25 points (seven goals, 18 helpers) in 17 appearances since Crosby exited the lineup. Malkin has three goals and six helpers in his last six games and 31 points through 23 outings overall. While he's missed some time himself this year, Malkin's in line for a big campaign if he can sustain his current pace in the second half.
