Malkin recorded two goals, two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Malkin turned back the clock Thursday and sparked the Penguins to a huge comeback win, ultimately capping it with the game-winning goal 1:03 into overtime for his fourth point of the contest. The veteran forward has recorded points in three of his four outings since the break, tallying three goals and four assists over that stretch.