Malkin managed to reach the 20-goal threshold 13th time in his NHL career despite playing in just 41 games.

Malkin missed the early part of the year while recovering from offseason knee surgery, his second such procedure on that knee. Despite the lack of games and slow start to the year, Malkin still managed to produce at a top level, including 20 of his 42 points coming with the man advantage. The Russian winger's focus will now turn to the offseason and whether he will re-sign with Pittsburgh, the only team he's ever played for, or head elsewhere in free agency.