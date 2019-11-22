Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Still in turbo mode

Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Sometimes we wonder how Gino would fare in another city given the strength of his game when Sidney Crosby isn't in the lineup. Malkin has three-straight two-point games and five in his last seven. The guy's a fantasy beast. Use him well (or until he gets hurt, knock on wood).

More News
Our Latest Stories