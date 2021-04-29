Malkin (lower body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Capitals, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin came into the game a question mark after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that the Russian was a game-time call for the contest. Malkin continues to make progress returning from a lower-body injury, as he was a full participant during Thursday's pregame skate. The 34-year-old's next chance to suit up is in Saturday's game against Washington, and he'll still need to be activated off injured reserve in order to be eligible to play.