Head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Malkin (lower body) has yet to begin skating again, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Malkin has been rehabbing off ice, but the 34-year-old center won't have a clear timetable to return until he laces up his skates again. He's still considered week-to-week at this time. Jared McCann will continue to center the second line until Malkin returns.