Malkin scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Malkin converted on a pass from Reilly Smith just 53 seconds into the game, but things went downhill from there for the Penguins. It's been a remarkable start to the year for Malkin, who has three goals and four assists over four contests. The 37-year-old center has added 18 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while playing in his usual role on the second line and first power-play unit.