Malkin scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 3.

Malkin opened the scoring at 4:18 of the first period, but the Flyers overwhelmed the Penguins with a three-goal second period. The 39-year-old has done his part so far, earning three points on the Penguins' four goals in this first-round series. Malkin has added five shots on net, three hits and four PIM this postseason, but he'll need to be at his best with Pittsburgh facing elimination Saturday in Game 4.