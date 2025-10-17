Malkin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Malkin has started 2025-26 in good form, but his goal at 6:37 of the second period was his first of the campaign. The 39-year-old has added six assists, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over five contests while getting on the scoresheet in four of them. While age-related declines on offense have been noticeable in the last couple of years, Malkin is still highly talented, so bursts of production shouldn't be too shocking.