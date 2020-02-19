Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Surprise scratch Tuesday
Malkin (illness) will not suit up in Tuesday's game against Toronto, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Russian left the ice in the middle of warmups and the reasoning finally became available. In Malkin's stead, look for Jared McCann to bump up to the second-line center role and Dominik Simon to see action on the power play. Expect the team to update Malkin's status ahead of Thursday's game against these same Maple Leafs.
