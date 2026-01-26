Malkin (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury at the end of Sunday's 3-2 win in Vancouver, and there was no update on his status after the game, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Per Yohe, Malkin looked to be grabbing his shoulder on the bench at the end of the game. The veteran forward opened the scoring during Sunday's victory with an even-strength goal and went plus-1 in 16:01 of ice time. Malkin returned to the lineup Jan. 8 after missing 15 games due to an upper-body issue, but it's currently unclear if this latest injury is related to his previous one. Pittsburgh's next game is at home Thursday versus the Blackhawks.