Malkin posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Malkin set up Kasperi Kapanen's goal at 13:05 of the third period. In three games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Malkin has four assists. The goal-scoring touch will return eventually, but few fantasy managers will complain with the strong playmaking. The Russian center has 28 points, 72 shots and a minus-4 rating through 32 contests overall.