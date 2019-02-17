Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes advantage of PP chances

Malkin scored two goals and an assist, all on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

The veteran superstar actually has a six-game scoring streak going -- although it's been interrupted by a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury and a one-game suspension -- and Malkin has found the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 contests, racking up four goals and 19 points over that stretch. Saturday's effort also gives him 20-plus points with the man advantage for the sixth straight season, and as long as he can stay healthy, Malkin figures to be a fantasy force as the Penguins fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.