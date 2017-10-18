Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes over to top Blueshirts
Malkin scored the game-winning goal and recorded three assists (one on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers. He also received a minor penalty for roughing.
The big outing snapped a three-game point drought and upped Malkin to two goals and six assists for the season. He's locked in as an elite fantasy asset in all settings, but owners need to keep in mind that No. 71 hasn't matched his jersey number in games played since the 2011-12 campaign.
