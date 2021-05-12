Malkin (undisclosed) practiced in his usual second-line center spot Wednesday.

Malkin was held out for precautionary reasons during the third period of the season finale against Buffalo on Saturday but appears no worse for the wear. The Russian slotted into a line with Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Zucker, both of whom he seems to have reconnected with in four games back from a long-term injury. As long as he can stay healthy, Malkin should offer elite fantasy value given his ability to produce offensively and role on the top power-play unit.