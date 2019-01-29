Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss

Malkin garnered an assist versus the Devils on Monday.

Malkin has 13 points in his previous 10 contests including a trio of helpers with the man advantage. The Russian center has racked up 53 points in 49 contests this season and is once again averaging over a point per game, something he has done throughout his campaign.

