Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss
Malkin garnered an assist versus the Devils on Monday.
Malkin has 13 points in his previous 10 contests including a trio of helpers with the man advantage. The Russian center has racked up 53 points in 49 contests this season and is once again averaging over a point per game, something he has done throughout his campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: On five-game point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Business as usual for Geno•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ends pointless streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to six•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...