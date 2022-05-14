Malkin scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Malkin picked off a pass at his own blue line, banked it into the Rangers' zone and beat the defenseman to the puck to score the Penguins' third goal. The 35-year-old center has three goals and three assists through six playoff contests. He's added 21 shots on net, nine hits, a plus-2 rating and six PIM. As long as Sidney Crosby (concussion) is out, Malkin will have a chance to see top-line minutes.