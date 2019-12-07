Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies key goal
Malkin scored a goal with two shots on net in a 2-0 victory over the Coyotes on Friday.
The Russian broke a scoreless tie about seven minutes into the third period. It was the only score of the game until Brandon Tanev added an empty-netter with one second remaining. Malkin has been terrific lately, posting three goals and nine points in the last five games. He has seven goals and 23 points in 18 contests this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point binge Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Playing with purpose•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Still in turbo mode•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Sparks power play against Isles•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Carries team in Sid's absence•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.