Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies key goal

Malkin scored a goal with two shots on net in a 2-0 victory over the Coyotes on Friday.

The Russian broke a scoreless tie about seven minutes into the third period. It was the only score of the game until Brandon Tanev added an empty-netter with one second remaining. Malkin has been terrific lately, posting three goals and nine points in the last five games. He has seven goals and 23 points in 18 contests this season.