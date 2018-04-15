Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies two points

Malkin scored a power-play goal and added an assist, also with the extra man, in a 5-1 victory over the Flyers in Sunday's Game 3.

Malkin had a staggering 38 power-play points during the regular season, though these are his first of the playoffs. They likely won't be his last of this series, let alone this postseason. The Flyers had the 29th-ranked penalty kill, and Brian Elliott has certainly looked shaky at times in this series.