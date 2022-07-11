Malkin has decided to test the open market and will hit unrestricted free agency Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Malkin and the Penguins have reportedly been discussing a new contract for the 35-year-old but not enough progress has been made. He's been riddled with injuries over the last several seasons but he's still scored 216 points in 197 games over the last four years; that includes 20 goals and 42 points through 41 contests during the 2021-22 campaign. The superstar center will certainly be a hot commodity on the market, if for no other reason than his years of postseason experience. Malkin's last deal was for eight years at $9.5 million AAV signed in 2013.