Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Three-point effort against Flyers

Malkin scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

All three points came during a stretch of just over seven minutes in the second period. Malkin remains in peak form, wrapping up the month of January with five goals and 15 points in 12 games.

