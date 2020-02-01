Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Three-point effort against Flyers
Malkin scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
All three points came during a stretch of just over seven minutes in the second period. Malkin remains in peak form, wrapping up the month of January with five goals and 15 points in 12 games.
